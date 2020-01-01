Michael Keaton in talks to reprise Batman role

Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to reprise the role of Batman for The Flash movie.

The 68-year-old made his debut as the Caped Crusader back in 1989's Batman and its sequel, Batman Returns, in 1992, which were both helmed by Tim Burton and became cult classics.

He was set to return for Batman Forever in 1995, but left during development of the film, helmed by the late Joel Schumacher, with Val Kilmer eventually taking over the role of Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego.

Now, bosses at Warner Bros. reportedly want Keaton back in the Batsuit after almost 30 years for the standalone superhero film, starring Ezra Miller as the titular speedster, according to editors at The Wrap.

The highly-anticipated project has been hit by delays since it was announced by Warner Bros. executives back in 2014, but last year, it was finally given a scheduled release date of June 2022. It filmmaker Andy Muschietti will direct, with a script penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

The storyline will reportedly introduce the idea of a multiverse, in which multiple versions of the same characters exist in alternate universes, as explained in the original DC Comics, and in a similar vein to Marvel's hit animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018.

Therefore, the multiverse plot won't affect director Matt Reeves' The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle and her feline alter-ego Catwoman, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.