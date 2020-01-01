Charlize Theron denies she was engaged to Sean Penn

Charlize Theron has insisted she was "never going to marry" her ex Sean Penn.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress started dating the actor in late 2013 and they were rumoured to have got engaged in December 2014, before calling it quits in summer 2015.

She was asked about the engagement rumours during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, and she shut the speculation down.

"What? That's not true. no. I did not 'almost get married to Sean,' that's such bulls**t," she insisted. "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated... It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that."

When Stern asked whether the actress had ever considered marriage, she insisted, "I never wanted to get married. That's never been something that's important to me... On the lives of my children, I've never been lonely. I've never felt alone."

The Oscar winner, who has two adopted children, continued to explain that she wasn't afraid of a romantic relationships, but couldn't imagine herself living with a partner again.

"My life right now just doesn't allow a lot of room for something like that to happen," she said. "But in saying that, there's not this thing that drives me (to have a romantic relationship). I enjoy being set up on dates but I don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again.

"To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don't know if I'm going to be able to deal with that ever again, I'm too old for that s**t."