Chicken Run sequel heading to Netflix

A long-awaited sequel to Chicken Run is heading to Netflix.

On the 20th anniversary of the release of the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Aardman Animation Studios confirmed it will produce a follow-up to the movie with the streaming service.

Chicken Run, which featured the vocal talents of Mel Gibson, Miranda Richardson and Julia Sawalha, followed a group of imprisoned chickens as they tried to escape a farm, and is credited for helping create the category of Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars.

Peter Lord, who directed the original with animator Nick Park, announced the news during a live-streamed panel for the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

“We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough. But it was always in the back of our minds," he explained.

"We’ve got the perfect story, and the relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly,” Lord added. “I feel now we can make the ‘Chicken Run’ sequel we want to, the one we really care about.”

Filmmaker Sam Fell, who is attached to direct the project, said the sequel would focus on the chickens facing a new threat in their human-free utopia.

Netflix also confirmed the exciting news in a post on Twitter.

“POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent,” the post read.

The movie announcement coincides with the news that Studiocanal and Pathe have closed a deal with Aardman to allow the transfer of the sequel rights to Netflix.

Production on the sequel is set to begin next year.