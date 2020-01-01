Liz Hurley mourns late ex Steve Bing

Liz Hurley has paid tribute to her Hollywood producer ex Steve Bing after his death at the age of 55.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bing fell to his death from a high-rise building in L.A. on Monday, with L.A. police and the L.A. County coroner confirming a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene in the Culver City area.

The day after his death Hurley, who has 18-year-old son Damian with the late producer, posted a picture of herself with her ex on Instagram, writing that he was a "sweet, kind man" and "our time together was very happy".

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," her tribute reads. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

She also revealed that over the past year they had "become close again" and last spoke on Damian's 18th birthday in April.

In his own post, Damian thanked his Instagram followers for messages of support after the death of his dad.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news," he wrote. "I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

As a movie producer, Bing was known for co-writing the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack, financing 2004's The Polar Express, and producing the 2000 remake of Get Carter starring Sylvester Stallone, but

He his headlines in 2001 when Hurley announced she was pregnant with his child after a brief fling, and initially doubted if he was the father, but his paternity was confirmed after DNA test results were revealed in a high profile case at London's High Court in 2002.

Bing's passing also drew a tribute from former U.S. President Bill Clinton, who tweeted: "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."