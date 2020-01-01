Keanu Reeves refused to insult Winona Ryder for Dracula scene

Keanu Reeves refused to follow Francis Ford Coppola's direction to verbally abuse Winona Ryder to make her cry for a scene in Dracula.

The actress recounted the difficult experience on set, revealing Reeves defended her to the filmmaker after he instructed the Matrix star, Richard E. Grant and Anthony Hopkins to shout at her for the sequence in the 1992 film.

The 48-year-old told The Sunday Times that Coppola shouted, 'You whore!' to try to make Winona emotional and insisted the actors join in.

"To put it in context I'm supposed to be crying," Ryder said. "Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu ... Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry, but Keanu wouldn't, Anthony wouldn't. ... It just didn't work."

She added: "I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite."

The experience was the start of a longterm friendship between Ryder and Reeves. Although she had a difficult time on set with Coppola, she also insisted she and the director are 'good now'.

Ryder and Reeves went on to appear together in A Scanner Darkly in 2006, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in 2009, and 2018's Destination Wedding.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, The Reality Bites star revisited lighter times on the set of Dracula, when she shared that she and Reeves may actually be married as Coppola used a real celebrant for the film's wedding scene. "In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and (the priest) did the whole thing. So I think we're married."