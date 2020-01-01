NEWS Jimmy Kimmel apologises for blackface sketch Newsdesk Share with :





Jimmy Kimmel has apologised for his use of blackface in a recurring TV skit.



The comedian impersonated black basketball star Karl Malone on Comedy Central’s The Man Show, which aired from 1999 to 2003.



The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host admitted in a statement he had been 'reluctant' to address the sketch, explaining: "I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us."



"That delay was a mistake," Kimmel added, "There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke."



The funnyman went on to explain he often impersonated Malone on TV and radio, but he "never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head."



Kimmel continued: "I’ve done dozens of impressions of famous people, including Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem... and many others. In each case, I thought of them as impersonations of celebrities and nothing more."



Kimmel said he now regretted the impersonations: "Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices."



The apology follows in the footsteps of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who apologised for a blackface sketch on Saturday Night Live 20 years ago, in which he impersonated comedian Chris Rock.