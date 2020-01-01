NEWS Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with sexual assault Newsdesk Share with :





Porn film icon Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women.



On Tuesday Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey released a press statement announcing Jeremy has been charged in separate incidents dating back to 2014. The veteran porn star has been under investigation for weeks.



The case was filed for warrant on Monday and arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.



The charges against Jeremy began in May of 2014 when he was accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.



He now faces additional charges of sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and allegedly raping a 30-year-old at the same bar last summer, according to a report by Deadline.



A previous case dating back to 2016 has been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.



In 2017, Jeremy told Rolling Stone in that he denied all allegations. “These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse” he emailed in a statement to the magazine, adding: “I have never and would never rape anyone.”



If convicted of the charges, the porn star faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life behind bars.