NEWS Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying Newsdesk Share with :





A spokesperson for Mel Gibson has slammed Winona Ryder for fabricating an anti-Semitic comment he allegedly directed towards her at a Hollywood party.



The Heathers actress recalled the incident in a weekend interview with Britain's Sunday Times, claiming the Braveheart star referred to her as an 'oven dodger'.



"We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?'" Ryder told the newspaper.



Continuing the story, Ryder added: "then something came up about Jews, and (Gibson) said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'"



According to Ryder, Gibson later tried to apologise to her, but she was upset by his comments as she had family members who died in the Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust.



Now Gibson, who gained a reputation as an antisemite when comments he made to a Jewish police officer during a drink driving arrest in 2006 went public, has fired back via a rep.



"This is 100 per cent untrue," his spokesperson declared in a statement issued to the New York Post.



The representative claimed Ryder made up the story for a 2010 GQ article, and nothing's changed since.



"She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now," said Gibson's spokesperson, before further noting: "Also, (Ryder) lied about (Gibson) trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him."



Ryder has yet to respond to the backlash.