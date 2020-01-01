Chris D'Elia dropped by talent agents

Embattled comedian Chris D'Elia has been dumped by his talent agents amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The Whitney actor has denied accusations suggesting he attempted to groom and solicit photos from underage girls online, insisting he "never knowingly" pursued relationships with minors, and claiming he didn't know any of the females making allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him via social media.

However, the scandal has since cost the 40-year-old his representation at the Creative Artists Agency, according to Variety.

The news emerges a day after streaming service bosses at Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Comedy Central decided to pull an episode of TV comedy Workaholics, in which D’Elia played the role of a child molester.

The instalment, titled To Friend a Predator, originally aired in 2011.

His Whitney co-star Whitney Cummings has also called out her former colleague.

"Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent," she vowed in an Instagram post. "It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned.

"This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent. Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult.”