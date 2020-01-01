Sandra Oh and Ken Jeong among vocal cast of animated musical Over The Moon

Sandra Oh and Ken Jeong are among the star-studded vocal cast of upcoming animated musical Over The Moon.

The movie, directed by former Disney animator Glen Keane, is a retelling of the Chinese myth, and follows a bright young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Phillipa Soo, best known for her role as Eliza in Broadway musical Hamilton, is also among the vocal cast, alongside John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Margaret Cho.

The movie will debut on Netflix later this year, and the streaming giant released a trailer on Tuesday.

Newcomer Cathy Ang will voice the curious and bright Fei Fei, Soo lends her voice to the moon goddess Chang'e?, and Jeong is Gobi, a Lunarian who becomes an unexpected companion for the young girl on her adventure.

Killing Eve star Oh is Mrs Zhong,? Fei Fei's future stepmother, John Cho and Miles voice the girl's parents, and veteran Margaret Cho voices Auntie Ling.

John Kahrs will serve as co-directer, alongside Keane, from a screenplay penned by The Hate U Give writer Audrey Wells.

And Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park are writing the songs, with a score from Oscar-winning composer Steven Price.

Former animator Keane spent almost 40 years at Disney, and is best known for his work on classic '90s Disney movies such as The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Tarzan.

In 2018, he won an Academy Award for his animated short Dear Basketball, which he directed in collaboration with the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and composer John Williams.