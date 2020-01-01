NEWS Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal direct Covid-19 lockdown short films for Netflix Newsdesk Share with :





Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal have both directed short films made during lockdown for Netflix.



Homemade is a new compendium of five-to seven-minute shorts by 17 filmmakers for the streaming service, which aim to capture to experience of life in self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.



The project, which has been overseen by filmmaker Pablo Larrain, can also be watched as one continuous feature, according to Variety.



Stewart's follow-up to her 2017 short Come Swim was filmed in Los Angeles, while Gyllenhaal has contributed a film shot in Vermont with her partner, actor Peter Sarsgaard.



Directors were told to use only equipment found at home, and while plot details remain under wraps, Larrain said Gyllenhaal’s short will "surprise the whole world".



"All shorts have something (special) but Maggie's is very particular," he teased.



Discussing the project, Teresa Moneo, director of international original films for Netflix, said the films varied from deeply personal to hilarious.



"Each director has done a completely different thing. We have put them together thematically. Some were very clearly personal stories and some were more narrative or fantastical or funny. We tried to give them some kind of organisation," she explained.



Others who have contributed to the Homemade series include Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, and Larrain himself.



Homemade will debut on Netflix on 30 June.