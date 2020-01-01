NEWS Penn Badgley 'very troubled' by sexual misconduct allegations against co-star Chris D'Elia Newsdesk Share with :





Penn Badgley has admitted he's "very troubled" by the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding his You co-star Chris D'Elia.



The Whitney actor has denied accusations he attempted to groom and solicit photos from underage girls online, insisting he "never knowingly" pursued relationships with minors, and claiming he didn't know any of the females making allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him via social media.



However, the scandal has led to him being dropped by his talent agents, and now Penn - who worked with Chris in the second season of hit Netflix show You - has weighed in on the allegations.



"The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It's very disturbing," the 33-year-old actor told the Los Angeles Times' podcast Can't Stop Watching.



"I was very troubled by (the accusations). I am very troubled by it. I don't know Chris. I know that, if there's anything we need to do in this age, it's to believe women," he insisted.



The news emerges a day after streaming service bosses at Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Comedy Central decided to pull an episode of TV comedy Workaholics in which D'Elia played the role of a child molester. The instalment, titled To Friend a Predator, originally aired in 2011.