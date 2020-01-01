Zooey Deschanel gets surname added to her children's monikers in divorce settlement

Zooey Deschanel has had her surname added to her children's monikers as part of her divorce settlement from Jacob Pechenik.

A judge signed off on the kids' names being legally changed to Elsie Otter Deschanel Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Deschanel Pechenik, after the 40-year-old actress included the provision in the settlement to make it easier when she travels with them.

"The children’s last names shall always be Pechenik, and Deschanel shall be a middle name only and used only on documents," the papers, obtained by The Blast, read. "This is done to facilitate the joint custody that the parties are sharing and to alleviate any legal confusion when the mother is travelling with the children."

Zooey revealed her separation from film producer Jacob in September after four years of marriage, and he began divorce proceedings in October. The New Girl star has since moved on with Property Brothers reality star Jonathan Scott, who she began dating last autumn.

The divorce is Deschanel's second - she was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie rocker Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.