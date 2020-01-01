NEWS Mel Gibson's role in Chicken Run sequel will be recast Newsdesk Share with :





Mel Gibson's role in the Chicken Run sequel will reportedly be recast.



It was announced on Tuesday that a follow-up to the hit Aardman Animation Studios movie was in the works, with production set to begin next year.



But Gibson, who voiced the heroic chicken Rocky in the 2000 film, is not expected to be asked back to reprise his role, according to the The Wrap.



A source told the outlet that while it's too early to know if many of the original cast members, such as Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall, will be returning for the sequel, the controversial 64-year-old won't be coming back.



The follow-up film will reportedly focus on Ginger, voiced in the original by Sawalha, who is living on a peaceful human-free island with Rocky and their daughter, a little chick called Molly. However, they need to return to the mainland to rescue their friends from a new and terrible threat.



Sam Fell, who helmed previous stop-motion movies including Flushed Away and ParaNorman, will direct the Chicken Run sequel, from a script written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’ Farrell and Rachel Tunnard.



Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park will have a consulting role in the film, The Wrap reports.



Chicken Run, which followed a group of imprisoned chickens as they tried to escape a farm, is widely credited for helping create the category of Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars.