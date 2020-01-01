NEWS Rosamund Pike and Ruth Wilson set to star in Take That movie Newsdesk Share with :





Rosamund Pike, Ruth Wilson, and Cush Jumbo are in negotiations to star in the film adaptation of Take That's stage musical The Band.



The jukebox stage musical, which featured the songs of the British pop group, follows five schoolgirls who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favorite boy band. They reunite 25 years later and reminisce about their past and discover their future. The show had a limited run on London's West End between late 2018 and early 2019.



It is now being adapted into a film called Greatest Days, which will be directed by How to Build a Girl's Coky Giedroyc from a script by Tim Firth, who wrote the stage production.



Oscar-nominated Gone Girl actress Pike, The Affair star Wilson, and The Good Fight's Jumbo are set to lead the project, which has been described as a "feel-good universal story of love and friendship". It has not been announced which characters they are in negotiations to play.



"Greatest Days is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years," said Take That in a statement. "It puts a mirror on our audience – it’s a celebration of our music but it’s literally all about the fans and their friendships. Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting."



Take That - compromised of three of the five original members; Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald - will executive produce the film alongside David Pugh, Dafydd Rogers, Danny Perkins, and Kate Solomon, with the support of Universal Music Group. The musical numbers will be choreographed by Drew McOnie.