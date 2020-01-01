Jenny Slate quits TV show Big Mouth over character's race

Jenny Slate has quit cult animated show Big Mouth because her character is supposed to be biracial.

The 38-year-old announced she's stepping down from the role of Missy on the hit Netflix series because a black actress should voice the part.

"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white - as am I," Slate said in a prepared statement, before continuing: "But Missy is also Black and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."

The actress admitted she felt she was 'engaging in an act of erasure of Black people' by playing the character.

"Ending my portrayal of Missy is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions," she elaborated.

The show's creators have accepted Jenny's resignation claiming in a follow-up statement saying: "We look forward to being able to explore Missy’s story with even greater authenticity to come."

Meanwhile, the makers of another new animated show, Central Park, have announced Frozen star Kristen Bell will no longer voice the mixed-race character Molly on the Apple TV+ comedy series.

The change was confirmed by the show's producers, who pronounced: "After reflection, Kristen, along with the entire creative team, recognises that the casting of the character of Molly is an opportunity to get representation right - to cast a Black or mixed-race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as we've drawn her."