Charlize Theron tackles difficult conversations about race with kids

Charlize Theron has confessed recent racial tensions in the U.S. have left her shaken as a mum.

The Atomic Blonde actress, who is mother to two young adopted kids, Jackson and August, opened up to Entertainment Tonight (ET) about what it's like to raise to black children in America, at a time when inequality and police brutality have become major issues.

The 44-year-old told ET she felt like a "little piece of (her) children's innocence was taken" away from them, as she needed to have some "really, really hard, honest conversations about some really ugly things in our world today that they need to know."

Theron, who grew up in apartheid South Africa, said she believes change will not come without such difficult discussions.

"It's not one conversation. It's many conversations and it's never going to stop," she added. The star was clear about her anti-racist stance, stating: "I just want to be in (my children's) corner and everybody's corner right now as much as I possibly can to continue this fight."

Advising fellow parents not to shield their children from the realities of the world, Theron declared: "I think it's important for us to stop hiding in the shadows and pretending like nothing is going on."

Although Theron caveated that it was important not to traumatise children, she said it was possible to talk to them in a way they could feel inspired: "My girls know that they they have a place in this world and they need to stand up tall and strong and proud and that's the most important thing right now."