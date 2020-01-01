Timothee Chalamet locks lips with Eiza Gonzalez

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet is rebounding from his recent split from Lily-Rose Depp by romancing Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

The 24-year-old Call Me By Your Name star quietly parted ways with Johnny Depp's daughter earlier this year, and it appears he has since moved on with Baby Driver beauty Gonzalez, 30.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the rumoured love birds are spotted kissing poolside while on vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Chalamet even picking up a guitar at one point to entertain the group.

Gonzalez is no stranger to high-profile relationships - she has previously been linked to Transformers star Josh Duhamel and Australian actor Luke Bracey.

Timothee can next be seen in sci-fi remake Dune and coemdy The French Dispatch later this year. He'll also be reprising his Call Me By Your Name character Elio for follow-up, Find Me, alongside co-star Armie Hammer, who plays his older romantic interest, Oliver.

Meanwhile, Eiza's upcoming projects include Godzilla vs. Kong and Cut Throat City.