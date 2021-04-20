Broadway opening of Hugh Jackman's The Music Man pushed back

The opening of Hugh Jackman's Broadway production of The Music Man has been pushed back to May, 2021.

The original opening date was set for 15 October, before the coronavirus shutdown forced all productions on The Great White Way to close temporarily.

Produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen, previews for the show, also starring Sutton Foster, will now start at New York's Winter Garden Theatre on 20 April 2021.

"We’re obviously profoundly disappointed to be unable to start rehearsals for The Music Man as scheduled, but safety is safety, and it has to take precedence over every other consideration - for both our audience and for our company," Rudin said in press release. "Despite the postponement, we are sticking together as a company, and we are grateful to be able to do so."

"The energy in the theater is palpable. It is those same feelings that happen every show thereafter - and you and I are going through it together," added Jackman, addressing future theatregoers. "The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that The Music Man audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!"

Rehearsals for the show, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, are slated to begin on 8 February.