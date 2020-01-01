Keanu Reeves returns to The Matrix 4 set

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have returned to the set of The Matrix 4 following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The cast and crew had been busy shooting the hotly-anticipated sequel in Germany when the worldwide health pandemic forced the set to shut down in March earlier this year.

After adhering to stringent safety guidelines, production is back up and running this week, much to the delight of fans of the sci-fi series, which last hit cinema screens in 2003.

Reeves and Moss were seen reprising their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity on location in Berlin earlier this week, in a series of photos released by TMZ. Neil Patrick Harris, who is a new addition to the cast, was also spotted getting back into character on the set. Little is known about his role in the latest installment, leading to fierce speculation among movie fans.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also feature.

The Matrix 4 is directed by Lana Wachowski from a script she co-wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. She is hoping to follow on from the success of it's predecessors The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The original film, which came out in 1999, took home four Oscars, winning in all of the categories it was nominated for.

The film had already been forced to delay its release date from May 2021 to April 2022 due to the global health crisis.