Arthur Conan Doyle estate officials sue over Millie Bobby Brown's new Enola Holmes film

Netflix is facing a lawsuit from the estate of author Arthur Conan Doyle over their upcoming Enola Holmes movie, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things actress plays the eponymous little sister of Sherlock Holmes in the flick, which is based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries book series, which were published from 2006 to 2010.

The star-studded movie, which features Henry Cavill as the iconic literary sleuth and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, follows a 16-year-old Enola as she heads to London to investigate the disappearance of her mother Eudoria Holmes, played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Representatives for Sherlock Holmes author Doyle claim that while the majority of his mystery tales are considered to be in the public domain, his last few stories about the famously stoic character, published between 1923 and 1927, are not - and those are the ones to feature details about Sherlock's emotions, which have allegedly been included in Springer's novels.

In their suit, filed in a New Mexico court on Tuesday, they explain, "(The) copyright infringement arises from defendants unauthorized copying of original creative expression by (Doyle) in copyrighted Sherlock Holmes stories (sic)."

They have listed bosses at Netflix and producers at Legendary Pictures as defendants, alongside Springer, screenwriter Jack Thorne, director Harry Bradbeer, and publishers at Penguin Random House, among others.

According to Deadline, estate executives are seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages and relief from further infringement on copyrights.

It's not yet known if the lawsuit will delay plans for the release of Enola Holmes.