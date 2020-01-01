Henry Cavill hopes he will play Superman 'for years to come'

Henry Cavill hopes to be playing Superman "for years to come".

The 37-year-old actor made his debut as the superhero in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel back in 2013, and has returned to play the beloved comic book character for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and again for the blockbuster Justice League one year later.

Late last year, Cavill dismissed rumours that he was hanging up the iconic red cape, and in a new interview with Patrick Stewart for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, he confessed he hopes to play Superman for many years to come.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation," he explained, noting that there are expectations and responsibilities that come with playing the role.

"When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that," Cavill shared. "Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”

He later went on to reveal that his life has changed "dramatically" because of Superman, and touchingly admitted that he is inspired to become a better person because of the fictional superhero.

"He’s so good, he’s so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you’re playing him, you start to really look inwards,” Cavill said. “You say, ‘Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?’ And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, ‘Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not,” then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person. I think that’s all we can do in life.”