Goop cruise cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop at Sea cruise is the latest venture to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



It was announced in January that the Hollywood star's lifestyle brand Goop had partnered with Celebrity Cruises and was taking to the open waters, with guests able to enjoy various classes and activities during the luxury boat ride.



The maiden voyage was scheduled to set sail from Barcelona on 26 August, taking in destinations in France, the Mediterranean and the Italian Riviera, before returning on 6 September. Gwyneth was also due to be on board.

However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, plans are now on hold.



"Given ongoing global public health circumstances, Celebrity Cruises has decided to extend the suspension of most sailings through Sept. 15, 2020," the company said in a statement. "We are working with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations and are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience.



"In light of ongoing global health concerns and travel restrictions, we have decided to reschedule the Goop at Sea sailing experience. We are working on new dates next year for the event and look forward to welcoming everyone aboard in 2021."



Numerous cruise ships were at the centre of the Covid-19 crisis earlier this year, prompting a global freeze on the lucrative cruising industry. Many companies recently announced they would be extending the suspension until mid-September.



Goop are offering all booked guests a 125 per cent future cruise credit valid until the end of 2021, or a full refund.

Fans of the wellness brand, known for its quirky and often derided health notions, were charged $750 (£603) for the Goop element of the vacation, as well as the price of the cruise itself. Tickets were only made available to those who had booked suites.