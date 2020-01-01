NEWS Kristen Bell: 'Taking on Central Park role shows lack of awareness of my privilege' Newsdesk Share with :





Kristen Bell has admitted a "lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege" led her to take on the role of a biracial character in animated comedy series Central Park.



The Frozen star voices Molly in the Apple TV+ comedy series, which debuted last month, but producers announced on Wednesday that she'd stepped away from the part after she and the team decided that it would be better for a biracial actress to bring the character to life.



"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine," Kristen wrote on her social media accounts. "Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege.



Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience.



"It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."



Kristen will continue to be a part of the show in a new role, while the producers are looking for a new actress to voice Molly. She will reportedly re-record dialogue Kristen has already recorded for season two.



News of Kristen's re-casting comes shortly after Jenny Slate also hit headlines by deciding to step away from another animated show, Big Mouth, in which she voices a biracial character.