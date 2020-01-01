NEWS Demi Moore and Craig Robinson to star in pandemic thriller Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Moore and Craig Robinson have signed up to star in a thriller based on the current coronavirus pandemic.



It was announced in May that Transformers director Michael Bay would be producing Songbird, which is set two years in the future, when the pandemic is still raging and has become even more serious as the virus continues to mutate.



It has now been revealed by editors at Deadline that Ghost star Moore and This is the End's Robinson will star in the movie alongside Richard Jewell actor Paul Walter Hauser and Fargo's Peter Stormare.



The independent thriller follows an essential worker, a delivery man, who has a rare immunity. Like the vast majority of people, his girlfriend is locked within her home, and the couple has no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, the protagonist must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family, led by a matriarch played by Moore, who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life.



Songbird, which will be in the same vein as found-footage thrillers like Cloverfield and Paranormal Activity, will be directed by Adam Mason from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes. It will begin shooting in Los Angeles "imminently" and is set to be one of the first films to begin production as Hollywood gets back on its feet following the coronavirus lockdown.



The cast and crew will abide by strict social distancing guidelines and the actors are reportedly being trained remotely by the production team.