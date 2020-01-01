Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke

Will Ferrell has told an anecdote about playing a spooky prank on his co-star Rachel McAdams on the set of their most recent film.

The pair were shooting Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga in the street in Scotland when Ferrell drew McAdams's attention to a strange lady staring at them from an apartment window. Seizing the moment, the Anchorman star suggested the woman might be a ghost.

"We looked up and in this third storey window, this woman in dark sunglasses, standing very still, was just staring down at us," recounted Ferrell on a recent episode of Good Morning America. "I said, 'Rachel, don't look now but that's the ghost of Main Street'" the 52-year-old actor continued.

Noted how scared the actress seemed, Ferrell was inspired to devise a practical joke: "It freaked Rachel out so much that I then had my make-up artist dress exactly like that woman two days later at another location and had her stand about 100 yards away and Rachel kinda noticed" he explained.

Cast and crew added to the jape by denying they could see the 'ghostly' figure, laughed Ferrell: "We were all pretending like, 'We don't know what you're talking about'."

The caper was so effective that Ferrell couldn't stay poker-faced for long, and quickly ended McAdam's distress: "It really freaked her out to the point that I confessed immediately on the spot."

McAdams, who was also present in the interview, chimed in: "He was a bit worried about my mental health."