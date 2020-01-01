Matthew Morrison hints Lea Michele wasn't a 'pleasant person'

Glee actor Matthew Morrison has weighed in on former co-star Lea Michele's bullying controversy, suggesting she wasn't always a "pleasant person to be around".

Michele, who is expecting her first child, recently issued a public apology expressing her regret over past bad behaviour behind the scenes of the hit TV show and various stage musicals. This came after a group of ex-castmates, led by Samantha Ware, outed her as a bully on social media.

Now Matthew, who worked closely with the embattled actress on Glee, has been quizzed about the scandal.

When asked for his opinion on the allegations, he told FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas, "I honestly think it's a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now..."

However, Matthew went on to indicate there is at least some truth to the claims of Michele's poor treatment of others by adding, "You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That's about all I'm going to say on that."