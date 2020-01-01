Henry Cavill 'really happy' Zack Snyder's Justice League cut will be released

Henry Cavill is "really happy" that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will be released.

The filmmaker quit directing duties on the 2017 DC Comics superhero movie due to a family emergency, and while he was replaced by Joss Whedon, the movie was panned by critics and fans upon its release.

Bosses at Warner Bros. have been under pressure to share what Snyder had made before having to walk away, with the film's stars including Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Ezra Miller supporting the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign on social media.

It was announced last month that Snyder would be releasing a recut version of the superhero film on HBO Max in 2021, and Cavill remained tight-lipped about the project when quizzed by Patrick Stewart during an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue.

“I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that," the 37-year-old shared.

“I’m just really happy that Zack got to realise his vision,” Cavill added. “I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

He blamed a "mix of visions" for the movie being a box office failure, and said he was overjoyed that Snyder's cut will finally be seen by fans.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well received,” Cavill said. “And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version.”