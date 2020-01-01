Edgar Wright: 'Seth Rogen almost played Scott Pilgrim'

Seth Rogen almost landed the titular role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, according to director Edgar Wright.

The British filmmaker recently marked the upcoming 10th anniversary of the cult classic with an in-depth interview about making the action-comedy with Entertainment Weekly, and he revealed that at one point, the film could've been completely different.

Wright recalled that Donna Langley, who was Universal Pictures' president of production at the time, pitched Rogen to play geeky Scott, who falls in love with the mysterious Ramona, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

But while the Hot Fuzz director loved the Knocked Up funnyman, he "couldn't get (his) head around" the casting decision.

"Michael Cera was the only person who came to mind," Wright said about casting the role of Scott. "I loved Arrested Development, he's Canadian, he's scrawny, he plays guitar, and the idea of Michael as a Romeo is just inherently amusing."

Cera went on to portray the lovestruck bassist, who has to fight off seven of Ramona's evil ex-boyfriends, who were played by the likes of Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 46-year-old filmmaker recalled being sent an encouraging email from Universal's then co-president of marketing Michael Moses after Scott Pilgrim bombed at the box office.

"Monday morning Michael Moses sent an email with three words," Wright explained. "It was one of the sweetest emails I've ever gotten from anybody in the industry. It said, 'Years, not days.'"