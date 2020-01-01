Sharon Stone struggling to come to terms with ex Steve Bing's death

Sharon Stone has admitted she's struggling to come to terms with her ex-boyfriend Steve Bing's death.

The 62-year-old actress was romantically linked to Hollywood producer Bing over the years, with photographs of the pair sporadically emerging between the 1990s and 2004. And, following the 55-year-old's suicide on Monday, Sharon told U.S. TV show Extra that she can't believe her former love is gone.

"This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it. ... He's a complicated person who I didn't think always made good decisions ..." she admitted. "It's a tough one. It's a very tough one."

The Hollywood financier was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a Los Angeles apartment building. His death was subsequently officially confirmed as a suicide.

As well as his relationship with Stone, Bing enjoyed a romance with British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley and they share a son named Damian, now 18.

Following Bing's death, Hurley paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling him a "sweet, kind man" and adding, "Our time together was very happy". Damian also thanked his followers for their support following his dad's passing in tragic circumstances.

Other famous figures who paid tribute to the late producer included former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Mick Jagger, who called him a "generous friend".