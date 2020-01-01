Tenet postponed until August

Christopher Nolan's upcoming blockbuster Tenet has been postponed once again.

While many studios officials reshuffled their release calendars in response to cinemas closing due to the coronavirus crisis, Warner Bros. executives and Nolan refused to budge from Tenet's 17 July release date for months. However, earlier in June, they announced they were finally postponing it by two weeks to 31 July, and on Thursday, they revealed they were pushing it back by almost two more weeks to 12 August.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. "In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

Earlier in June, Warner Bros. announced that Nolan's movie Inception would be re-released in cinemas on 17 July - Tenet's original date - to celebrate its 10th anniversary, but this has been postponed until 31 July.

Cinemas have reopened in some U.S. states and there are plans for more around the world to follow suit in early July. However, movie theatres in New York and Los Angeles - America's biggest markets - will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Currently, Disney's Mulan is scheduled to be the first studio blockbuster to be released in cinemas following their closure, but it is widely believed that this will be pushed back from its 24 July date too.

Russell Crowe's independent thriller Unhinged is set for release in the U.S. on 10 July and in the U.K. on 17 July, while romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery is scheduled to open in America on 17 July.