Zoe Kravitz spoke to Michelle Pfeiffer after landing Catwoman role

Zoe Kravitz was comforted by Michelle Pfeiffer after she was cast as Catwoman in The Batman.

It was announced last year that the Big Little Lies actress would be playing the formidable Selina Kyle, and her feline alter-ego, in Matt Reeves' superhero thriller, alongside Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

The role was previously played by Michelle in Tim Burton's 1992 movie, Batman Returns, before Halle Berry took over in 2004, and later Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

Zoe revealed that she approached Michelle at the Golden Globes earlier this year, as the pair were sat together thanks to the 62-year-old's husband David E. Kelley, who wrote the hit HBO show, Big Little Lies.

"I spoke to Michelle. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I’ve met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley. She’d always been so nice," the 31-year-old told the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet.

"She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You’re going to be great.' That was really just amazing," Zoe shared.

And the three-time Oscar nominee wasn't the only Catwoman to offer Zoe some much-needed support.

"Both Halle and Anne were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. (They) sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls," she added.