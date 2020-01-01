NEWS Ian McKellen to play Hamlet at 81 Newsdesk Share with :





Ian McKellen is to play an age-blind version of William Shakespeare's Hamlet in the first British theatre production to begin rehearsals following the easing of the U.K.'s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.



Rehearsals will begin on Monday, even though none of the cast know when they will be able to stage the play, with bosses at the Theatre Royal Windsor in Berkshire, England hoping to put the show on after their annual winter pantomime.



The new adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy about a Danish royal family will feature 81-year-old McKellen as Hamlet, which he usually played by a younger actor. He previously played the part in a touring production almost 50 years ago.



It is produced by famed theatre impresario Bill Kenwright and will be directed by Sean Mathias as the first production of his inaugural season in charge of the Theatre Royal.



Revealing how delighted he is to be heading back to the stage, Ian said in a statement: "I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenwright's inspiring optimism and Sean Mathias' invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years on from my first go. So now we will meet again. Don't know when, but do know where - Theatre Royal Windsor!"



Theatre bosses also promised to follow government guidance on keeping their actors safe from the coronavirus, with rehearsals beginning with strict measures in place around physical distancing, screening, hygiene, and personal protective equipment.



The Lord of the Rings star will also play the role of Firs the elderly manservant in Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, which will follow Hamlet at the Theatre Royal.