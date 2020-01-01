Tituss Burgess recalls being followed by police

Tituss Burgess has recalled a "minor impasse with three cops" who followed him for four blocks.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star recalled the incident on Jess Cagle's SiriusXM show and explained how "bothered" he was by their actions.

"They crossed the road (on foot) to cut me off. I just paused a bit to give them some distance... It was clear that they wanted to exert some bizarre brawn or force," he told Cagle, reported New York Post's Page Six. "They had some strange insatiable appetite to make some human beings feel less than."

Burgess, who claimed the officers followed him for four blocks before leaving, added, "I was so bothered by the gesture. It is as if there are certain people who work in law enforcement who feel that ... your natural existence defies them."

The star, who lived in New York for 17 years, moved to New Jersey last August, and Burgess, who was raised on his grandparents' farm in Lexington, Georgia, told The Hollywood Reporter he was thrilled to be closer to nature once again.

"So I didn't realise how much I missed grass and trees," he told the publication. "I love Central Park - but I didn't want to have to go to Central Park to see a tree. And now my home is full of grass and trees and open air."