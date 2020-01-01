Billie Lourd engaged

Billie Lourd is set to wed.

The Booksmart actress, and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, has accepted her boyfriend Austen Rydell's proposal of marriage, with Rydell taking to Instagram on Thursday to proclaim the good news.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple through the years, Rydell wrote, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?" The caption was accompanied by a string of joyful emojis.

27-year-old Lourd and her new fiance reunited in 2017 after initially dating during their youth. Rydell supported the star following the unexpected death of her mother in December 2016.

He even joined Lourd, her father Bryan, and his husband Bruce Bozzi, on vacation in Norway on the first anniversary of Fisher's death to view the Northern Lights in the late actress' honour.

For the most part, the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight, but on Valentine's Day, Rydell paid a touching tribute to his now-wife-to-be on social media.

"I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!" he captioned, alongside an image of the couple kissing while watching the sunset.

Lourd also hasn't been shy to show her affection for Rydell online, recently posting images from past holidays together, and writing: "All 'round the world you make my world go 'round #toinfinityandbaeyond (sic)."

On Rydell's birthday in April, she posted a snap of the couple with the caption: "Happy birthday to my quaranteenagedream avstenrydell iloveyouisanunderstatement!!! (sic)"