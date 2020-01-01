James Gunn was told he could 'do whatever he wants' with any DC Comics' character

James Gunn was told by Warner Bros. executives that he could do what he wants with any character from the DC Comics universe.

Last year, the filmmaker was hired to helm The Suicide Squad, which is a loose sequel to David Ayer's original 2016 blockbuster, and filming finished just before the Hollywood shutdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, Gunn was quizzed about the upcoming movie, which sees Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman reprise their roles, and revealed that when he was in early talks with Warner Bros. about helming the film, he was offered his pick of projects.

One follower asked the 53-year-old if the rumours that he was asked by studio bosses to direct a standalone Superman movie were true, prompting Gunn to set the record straight.

"No one offered me a specific film, but various characters were brought up. DC said I could do what I wanted with any of the characters," he explained. "I chose Suicide Squad because of my love for the Ostrader books, and movies like The Dirty Dozen. I couldn't be happier with the film so far!"

He also cryptically teased the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and told followers that the third movie, which is currently on hiatus due to Covid-19, would be the last for him and his cast, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana.

"It's probably my last one, and probably the last with the current team. But you never know!" he quipped.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Gunn revealed that helming a huge superhero ensemble blockbuster would never be in the pipeline for him.

"I haven't been asked, but wouldn't do it if I was," he replied to one fan, who asked if he would ever direct an Avengers movie. "Just doesn't appeal to me."