Alia Shawkat 'overwhelmed' by unfounded Brad Pitt dating speculation

Actress Alia Shawkat was "overwhelmed" by all of the tabloid attention garnered by her rumoured romance with Brad Pitt.



The Arrested Development star first became the subject of much speculation in November when the 31-year-old was spotted hanging out with Pitt, 56, at an art exhibition in Los Angeles.



They subsequently continued to enjoy casual outings together, sparking romance gossip, but Shawkat insists there is no truth to the claims, as their relationship is strictly platonic.



"We're not dating. We're just friends," she told Vulture.



Sharing her shock at the media circus which followed the unfounded allegations, she shared, "I've gotten press (before), but not like that. Not so uncontrollable."



And Shawkat, who revealed she was bisexual in 2017, was stunned when even her good pals started asking her what was really going on with Oscar winner Pitt.



"I was like, 'I don't believe this,'" she recalled. "All my friends were like 'What's going on?' and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked in school, like, 'Oh my God, everyone's looking at me.'"