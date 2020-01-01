Gillian Anderson thrilled Sex Education helping those 'questioning their sexuality'

Gillian Anderson is thrilled to take part in a series like Sex Education that allows those 'questioning their sexuality' to express themselves.

The actress, who plays a sex therapist in the hit Netflix programme, said she was drawn to the show because of the boundary-pushing way it tackles sensitive and taboo subject matters.

"It makes it okay to be who you are, however you are," Anderson told Deadline in a recent interview.

"The fact that kids who are questioning their sexuality, or have other questions they're curious about, can watch it, often with their parents, is beautiful," she added.

Extolling that, "You can read so much on a page, and then the minute you start seeing all of the fabulously diverse faces, and really commit to all the different storylines and the diverse dilemmas, you realize how unique and embracing the show actually is," 51-year-old Anderson admitted she didn't understand the full impact of the show's diversity until after she watched it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson chatted about portraying Margaret Thatcher on Netflix period drama The Crown.

Although she had snapped up the role without hesitation, Anderson suffered some nerves before stepping in front of the camera in the part of the former British Prime Minister.

"As we got closer to filming, I almost died. My heart has never beat so fast in all of my life,” she confessed.

Production on The Crown's fourth season wrapped in March, although the show's release date is yet to be confirmed.