Downton Abbey stars help each other through lockdown

The stars of Downton Abbey have been helping each other cope during the Covid-19 lockdown by staying in touch via Zoom video calls.

Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith in six series and the movie spinoff of the beloved period drama franchise, revealed she and her castmates have been keeping each others' spirits up while stuck at home due to the pandemic.

Praising Jim Carter, who plays Downton's fastidious butler, Carson, for instigating their online chats, Carmichael told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper: "He's brilliant, Jim. He's the first to give you a call and check how you're doing. We're still all very close. We're very lucky to have each other's support."

Carmichael went on to say that the cast have also marked special occasions, including the 60th birthday of Kevin Doyle, who plays on-edge valet Mr Molesley.

"We all Zoomed for Kevin's birthday, for instance," she added. "It's lovely to see people, though it's not the same. But Zoom will have to do for the time being."

A sequel to the hit Downton Abbey movie is believed to be imminent, although plans have reportedly been altered by the Covid-19 pandemic, as sources have claimed Maggie Smith may not be able to reprise her role as the Dowager Countess of Grantham for a farewell cameo due to safety restrictions that would keep the 85-year-old away from the set.

Carmichael is hopeful, however, that the Covid-19 crisis will have helped creator Julian Fellowes come up with a stellar script for the follow-up to the 2019 film.

"We'll have to see what Julian writes in his lockdown," the 33-year-old teased, "Let's see what he comes up with."