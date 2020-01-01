Amanda Seyfried signed up to new Kevin Bacon horror so she could work with him

Amanda Seyfried signed on to star in new horror You Should Have Left because she wanted to act alongside Kevin Bacon.

In David Koepp’s new flick, Seyfried and Bacon play a married couple who rent a secluded countryside house with a dark past, and soon strange events plague them and their young daughter.

The Mamma Mia! actress wasn’t sold on the idea straightaway, but she signed on after having a meeting with Bacon and Koepp.

“I remember knowing what it was about and being like, ‘Oh I don’t know.’ But then reading the script and be like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good.’ And then meeting with David and Kevin, within five minutes, I decided that I really wanted to spend time with them,” she explained to Collider.

“I was really excited about it because they’re really funny. And they’ve been friends for a really long time, since Stir of Echoes, and there’s a lot of respect there and they had a lot of respect for me and it was just like, yes, I would love to be a part of this… And it was even more fun than I expected.”

Seyfried, 34, grew up watching 61-year-old Bacon’s films, including the 1999 horror Stir of Echoes, which was also directed by Koepp, and she admitted it was a surreal experience working with the Footloose star.

“It’s weird to a point. And then you start spending time with that person when they become separate from the person that you watched growing up,” she shared. “But it’s always great when you really think that somebody is fantastic and respect them and admire them as actors and then you get to work with them. Because you know, you know, it’s going to turn out really good or at least it’s going to feel really good.”

You Should Have Left is available to watch digitally in the U.S. now.