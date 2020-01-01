Alison Brie regrets voicing Asian-American on Bojack Horseman

Alison Brie has lamented voicing a Vietnamese-American character in cult animated show BoJack Horseman.

Just days after Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate announced they were stepping down from cartoon hits Central Park and Big Mouth due to not wishing to falsely voice black characters, Brie has raised her concerns about portraying an Asian.

"In hindsight, I wish that I didn’t voice the character of Diane Nguyen," the actress wrote to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Acknowledging she now realises that "people of color should always voice people of color," Brie said she shouldn't have taken the role.

"We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry," the 37-year old wrote, adding: "I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them."

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg also recently responded to concerns about Brie's character on the show, tweeting: "We should have hired a Vietnamese writer, and a Vietnamese actress to play Diane - or if not that, changed the character to match who we did hire."

In a long string of tweets, Bob-Waksberg reflected on how he hadn't given enough consideration to the part: "Even in the small ways we wrote to Diane's experience as a woman of color, or more specifically an Asian woman, we rarely got specific enough to think about what it meant to be SPECIFICALLY VIETNAMESE-AMERICAN and that was a huge (racist!) error on my part."