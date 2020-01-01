Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices

Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show went virtual earlier this year amid the coronavirus crisis. Speaking from her home as she accepted her prize, 62-year-old DeGeneres insisted the show has 'a few more (years) to go' and she is determined to use them strategically.

"If anything has become clear over the last month or so, it's that we can do a lot more with the platform that we're given," the Finding Dory star explained, referencing ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism.

DeGeneres then pledged to: "use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of black people and people of colour and to educate my audience." Adding she was grateful "to be able to do what I do," DeGeneres said she feels a responsibility to use her privileged position to effect change.

The TV personality has previously shared a video message via Instagram in which she raged that she is 'so angry' in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of cops.

"I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," DeGeneres admitted in the video. "I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing" she conceded, before asserting she would not hold back: "I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality."