Pierce Brosnan marks seventh anniversary of daughter's death with island retreat tribute

Pierce Brosnan has honoured the memory of his adopted daughter, Charlotte Brosnan, on the seventh anniversary of her death.

Charlotte lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2013, aged 41.

The Die Another Day star adopted her in 1980, while he was married to her mother Cassandra Harris, who also succumbed to cancer in 1991 at the age of 43.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to Charlotte and also wish his young granddaughter Marley May a happy fifth birthday.

He shared an image of himself enjoying the sun at his home in Hawaii, adding the caption: "Here's looking at you kid... in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May."

Marley May is the daughter of Brosnan and Harris' son Sean, 36. He also adopted the late actress' son Christopher, 47.

Brosnan has been married to Keely Shaye Smith since 2001. The pair share sons Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19.