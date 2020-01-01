Michael B. Jordan launches drive-in movie series

Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Arclight Cinemas and Amazon Studios bosses to launch a new drive-in movie series.

A Night At The Drive-In will run throughout the summer, beginning on Wednesday, and will feature films celebrating "diverse voices in cinema".

"With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow," said the Black Panther star in a statement. "Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country."

"When Michael and our friends at (production company) Outlier (Society) proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience," added Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance."

The fun will take place at the Vineland Drive-In in the City of Industry, California, and double-header screenings begin on 1 July with 'Movies to Make you Fall in Love' featuring Love & Basketball and Crazy Rich Asians, while there will be a double bill of Jordan's movies on 15 July when Black Panther and Creed fill the 'Movies to Make You Proud' slot. The line-up also includes Hook, Coming to America, and Get Out. The series concludes on 26 August.