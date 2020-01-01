Simon Pegg unsure how Mission: Impossible shoot will work without Covid-19 vaccine

Simon Pegg doesn't know how production on Mission: Impossible 7 will work in accordance with new social distancing guidelines.

Back in February, cast and crew were due to begin a three-week stint in the Italian city of Venice, but production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. First assistant director Tommy Gormley recently stated that filming will be able to resume in September, but Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the popular movies, doesn't know how they'll be able to pull off certain scenes while abiding by the new protocols.

"On The Mandalorian, the Star Wars TV show, they do it all on a sound stage, using technology that Jon Favreau pioneered when he did The Jungle Book. It's incredible, because it really does look like on location, so I suppose there's that way. Or we have to do testing, or wait for a vaccine..." he said to Britain's The Observer, suggesting ways to get around it.

Pegg also believes that filming will start with the big exterior action scenes before the crew figure out how to film conversational, indoor scenes.

It was recently rumoured that leading man Tom Cruise had flown into the U.K. to build a quarantine village at a Royal Air Force (RAF) site in Oxfordshire, England, and believing the tabloid reports, the Shaun of the Dead actor text his director Christopher McQuarrie, who denied it.

Explaining the difficulties in filming the action blockbuster, Pegg said: "Everything is so huge on Mission: Impossible, it’s like marshalling an army. I love doing those big movies, because they’re fun, and because of the scale and the sheer ridiculousness of that kind of movie-making machine."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently due for release in November 2021.