Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams postponed wedding to ensure safety of elderly relatives

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams decided to put their wedding plans on hold so they didn't endanger vulnerable members of their families.

They announced their engagement in July 2019 but, last month, the 36-year-old The Bachelorette star told Access Hollywood the planning phase has stalled because of Covid-19.

Addressing the situation again during an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on Monday night, Sarah told host Chris Harrison the couple "want to be as safe as possible", and so were continuing to wait for their big day.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," she said. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Sarah, who has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised, and at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.

She and Wells have been dating since 2017.

Discussing the planned nuptials in May, Wells revealed: “There are no wedding plans. The thought was that we’d start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening…

“What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?”