Gabrielle Union throws support behind A League of Their Own sequel

Gabrielle Union has thrown her support behind a sequel to A League Of Their Own, which would follow the rise of three female Black stars of post-war baseball.

Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry first pitched the idea of a follow-up to the hit 1992 movie, which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, and followed the beginnings of the first female professional baseball league in the 1940s.

Back in December 2018, the Oscar-winning director suggested in a post on Twitter that a sequel to late director Penny Marshall’s flick should pick up at the point in the film when a Black woman in the crowd at a game throws a ground ball back to the team, impressing Davis’ character Dottie Hinson.

"Imagine A League Of Their Own sequel that starts with the scene of the Black woman throwing the ball back from the stands and you stay with her and it becomes a biopic on (Toni Stone, Mami (sic) 'Peanut' Johnson & Connie Morgan)," the Hair Love director wrote.

Toni, Mamie and Connie broke new ground when they played professional baseball in the 1940s and 1950s.

On Monday, Gabrielle took to Twitter to share Matthew's post, and implored Hollywood bosses to look at getting the potential project off the ground.

"Can we make this please?" the Bring It On actress wrote. "Asking for a bunch of us."

Fans of the 47-year-old went wild for her idea, and suggested Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay could helm the sports biopic.