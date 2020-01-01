Hollywood legend Carl Reiner dies

Comedy legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

The actor, director and producer passed away on Monday night at his Beverly Hills home, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety.

Reiner starred in films like It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World, and The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, and later in life, as Saul Bloom in the Ocean's Eleven series.

After being cast alongside Mel Brooks in 1950s variety TV show Your Show of Shows, the pair formed a comedy duo best known for their popular 2000 Year Old Man skits.

The routine spawned five comedy albums and a 1975 animated television special, with the last album in the series winning a Grammy Award for Spoken Comedy Album in 1998.

Reiner also won nine Emmys, five for creating The Dick Van Dyke Show, over the course of his lengthy career. He amassed more than 400 credits and directed movies including the classic Steve Martin comedies The Jerk, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid, and The Man with Two Brains.

He also directed other notable comedies like Where's Poppa?, Oh, God!, and All of Me. Most recently, Reiner voiced Carl Reineroceros in Toy Story 4.

In 2017, the funnyman and his son, fellow director Rob Reiner, became the first father-son duo to have their footprints and handprints added to the Walk of Fame at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

In addition to Rob, he is survived by his daughter, author and playwright Annie Reiner, and his younger son, the painter Lucas Reiner. His wife, the actress and singer Estelle Reiner, passed away in 2008.