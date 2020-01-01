NEWS Paris Jackson surprised to be dating a man Newsdesk Share with :





Paris Jackson has admitted she can't believe she's dating boyfriend Gabriel Glenn because she felt sure she'd find lasting love with a girl.



Talking about her sexual identity on new Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the singer and model confessed she'd always dreamed of settling down with a woman.



"I never thought I’d end up with a dude," Paris explained, "(I) thought I’d end up marrying a chick... I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks."



Telling viewers not all her relationships have been out in the open, Paris was frank about her approach to sexuality.

"I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women," she said, adding: "I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do (with) what’s in your pants; it’s literally, like, what are you like as a person?"



Paris also revealed her late father, Michael Jackson, knew she was gay.



"I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he’d tease my brothers, like, 'You got yourself a girlfriend?' if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard," she smiled, noting: "I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young... Not many children have that experience."