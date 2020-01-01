NEWS Amy Schumer to film second season of isolation cooking show Newsdesk Share with :





Amy Schumer and her chef husband Chris Fischer have confirmed they will shoot a second season of their coronavirus isolation series Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, in which the pair undergo entertaining cooking lessons.



The Trainwreck star decided to use her unexpected downtime during the pandemic to join her man in the kitchen and learn how to master the basics, capturing the process on camera.



The self-filmed show, which aired on America's Food Network, proved to be a hit, and now the couple is preparing to film additional episodes later this summer from their home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.



"We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!" Schumer quipped in a statement.



The actress has also taken the opportunity to show her support for a good cause.



Schumer's press release explained: "Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."



Previous episodes of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook have featured the comedian attempting to make lamb sliders, mushroom pasta, chicken wings with honey and soy sauce, and fresh applesauce for their toddler son Gene.